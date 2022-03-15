 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our NCAA Wrestling Championships preview — can Penn State win a title? | Sports Speak Podcast

  • Comments

Subscribe to the Collegian for everything Penn State sports

This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two reflected on how the men’s basketball and hockey teams fared in their respective Big Ten tournaments.

They then went on the share their predictions for the upcoming NCAA Wrestling Championships and discussed how the Nittany Lions could capture a 10th national title.

WATCH MORE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags