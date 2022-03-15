Our NCAA Wrestling Championships preview — can Penn State win a title? | Sports Speak Podcast

This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two reflected on how the men’s basketball and hockey teams fared in their respective Big Ten tournaments.

They then went on the share their predictions for the upcoming NCAA Wrestling Championships and discussed how the Nittany Lions could capture a 10th national title.

