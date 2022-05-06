Our final thoughts on senior year | Collegian Girls Podcast

In the final episode of the Collegian Girls Podcast, co-hosts Imani Williams and Violet Zung start off with a special interview from Imani’s mother, Nakia Williams.

Nakia shares her experience parenting her children through college, details what it was like to be a Penn State mom and finishes by providing career advice for her daughter and Zung.

Our co-hosts conclude the podcast by reflecting on their college careers and providing insight into what they learned in their four years at Penn State.

