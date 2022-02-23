Our experience with Penn State’s 2+2 program | Collegian Girls Podcast

In a new edition of the Collegian Girls Podcast, our Imani Williams and Violet Zung describe their experience with Penn State’s 2+2 program.

Both of them started at Penn State Abington, and they describe the differences in campuses and social experiences between there and University Park.

The duo also takes the time to reflect on how the coronavirus affected their transition to University Park during their junior year and how they have grown professionally over the past two years.

