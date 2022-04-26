Our end-of-year awards for Penn State sports | Sports Speak Podcast

This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two reflect on men’s volleyball’s early exit in the EIVA Tournament and failure to receive an NCAA Tournament bid.

They then go on to present their end-of-year awards across all Penn State sports, including their coach and player of the year.

