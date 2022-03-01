Our Big Ten wrestling tournament predictions | Sports Speak Podcast

This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two fill out their bracket predictions ahead of the Big Ten men’s basketball and men’s hockey tournaments.

They also give their predictions for the upcoming Big Ten wrestling tournament and share which Nittany Lions they feel like could take home a Big Ten title.

