Our best unsolicited advice for Penn State students | It’s Not That Deep Podcast

A proper work-life balance? Never heard of her.

Well, that’s probably not what students want to hear when seeking personal life advice, but it’s what “It’s Not That Deep” co-hosts Olivia Estright and Phoebe Cykosky are able to offer. The duo took to the HUB-Robeson Center to share similar unsolicited advice to their fellow Penn Staters.

Work-life balance wasn’t the only thing discussed, with topics ranging from personal relationships to schoolwork. But at the end of the day, this advice may not be the best route because it’s not that deep.

