The Daily Collegian Podcast Network welcomes its newest addition, “The Free Lance Advice Podcast.” Hosted by Collegian columnists, co-hosts will offer their best advice to student-submitted questions.

To kick off the series, columnists Kit Schroder and Ella Castronuovo share their best advice on personal relationships.

The duo covers everything from “homie-hoppers” to “thirsting” over crushes, along with other personalized questions.