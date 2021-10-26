You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Midseason thoughts on Penn State women’s volleyball | Collegian Sports Speak Podcast

  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

Subscribe to the Collegian for everything Penn State sports

This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two are joined by Collegian women’s volleyball reporter Joel Neuschwander to discuss how the Nittany Lions have performed through their season so far.

They then go on to play a game of "Spencer’s A-List" before predicting the outcome of the upcoming Big Ten women’s soccer tournament.

WATCH MORE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags