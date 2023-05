As co-host Phoebe Cykosky prepares to graduate, she and her best friend/fellow co-host Olivia Estright sat down, touched grass and spent some time reflecting on their friendship and the past year.

The pair reminisced on how far their friendship has come since closely bonding a year ago and discussed their feelings about Phoebe’s impending graduation.

Despite the title of the show, the two finally admitted that sometimes, “it is that deep.”

