Is college football now in the hands of fans? | Collegian Football Podcast

In the latest installment of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Max Ralph and Seth Engle discuss the latest news from coach James Franklin regarding NIL deals and recruiting strategies.
Engle and Ralph also touch base on how college football’s market is changing and is now evolving to be controlled by fans.
The duo also reports on player performances during summer practices, as well as discuss their expectations for players in the upcoming fall season.
