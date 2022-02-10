Is Champs the best brunch spot in State College? | Wrap Around Podcast

In this week’s episode of the Wrap Around, co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer discuss all things Penn State and State College.

The duo starts off by discussing Penn State men’s basketball’s loss to Michigan in its White Out game.

They also reflect on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting Penn State’s campus before finishing off the episode with their thoughts on Champs Downtown re-offering brunch.

