Hunting for the best dance moves, predictions for the THON 2023 line dance | Wrap Around

In this episode of “Wrap Around,” co-hosts Nick Stonesifer and Braden Dyreson return to their roots to ask students for their predictions for this year’s THON Line Dance.

The duo surveys on a variety of THON-related topics from the Line Dance to special performances. Dyreson jokingly asks about running 26.2 miles since THON is “short for marathon."

Stonesifer closes the episode by asking a student to show him one of his “favorite dynamic stretches.”

Braden Dyreson is a columnist, podcaster, and videographer for The Daily Collegian. He is a senior majoring in philosophy, classics and ancient Mediterranean studies and film. He is allegedly the winner of People magazine's 2022 "Sexist Man Alive".