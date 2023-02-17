Hunting for the best dance moves, predictions for the THON 2023 line dance | Wrap Around

In this episode of “Wrap Around,” co-hosts Nick Stonesifer and Braden Dyreson return to their roots to ask students for their predictions for this year’s THON Line Dance.

The duo surveys on a variety of THON-related topics from the Line Dance to special performances. Dyreson jokingly asks about running 26.2 miles since THON is “short for marathon."

Stonesifer closes the episode by asking a student to show him one of his “favorite dynamic stretches.”

