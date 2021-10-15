How will the Nittany Lions recover from their 1st loss? | Collegian Football Podcast

In this week’s episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our Justin Morganstein and Alexis Yoder reflect on Penn State’s first loss of the season against No. 2 Iowa.

The duo discusses injured players and player preparation and how that affected the Nittany Lions’ performance. They also discuss the shortcomings of the blue and white’s offense and the strengths of their defense.

The two finish out by discussing Iowa’s No. 2 ranking and potential matchups for the Big Ten Championship.

