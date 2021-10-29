How will the Nittany Lions recover from 2 straight losses? | Collegian Football Podcast

In this week’s episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our Justin Morganstein and Alexis Yoder discuss the Nittany Lions' morale loss after two straight losses and how that will affect their upcoming game against No. 5 Ohio State.

The duo discusses the historic game against Illinois with nine overtimes and how the blue and white’s loss reflects on James Franklin’s career. They also discuss the Nittany Lions' weakening “bend, don’t break” mentality.

The two finish out by sharing their anticipation to see Penn State’s defense pitted against Ohio State’s offense.

WATCH MORE