How will the Nittany Lions perform with a new starting lineup? | Collegian Football Podcast

In this week’s episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our Justin Morganstein and Alexis Yoder discuss Sean Clifford being seen practicing with the team this past week.

The duo discusses Mike Yurcich and how his energy and passion has helped the blue and white’s offensive line. They also discuss the Nittany Lions’ opportunity to test out new starting lineups against Illinois amid player injuries.

The two finish out by discussing the Nittany Lion’s newest 5-star recruit Drew Allar and Morganstein’s three keys to the game.

WATCH MORE