How will Purdue’s offense fare against the Nittany Lion’s defense?

Before Penn State’s season opener against Purdue, “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph give a season preview and provide their predictions for the Nittany Lions’ record this season.

The duo begins by giving their opinions on how Penn State’s matchup against Purdue will go and how the Boilermakers’ weakened offense will fair against the blue and white’s strong defense. They add on this by explaining how Penn State’s offensive line and middle linebacker position will need to step up this season to support the team.

Engle and Ralph also explain how the team will need to win at least one game in the three-game stretch with Central Michigan, Michigan and Ohio State in order to set up for success. At the end, both hosts share their optimism for the Nittany Lions this season.

WATCH MORE