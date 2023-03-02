With Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr. headed to the NFL, the Nittany Lions will need a new coach heading into spring practice.

In this episode of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Spencer Ripchik dive into Scott’s departure and what it will mean for the defensive line room, and they give predictions on who might fill the opening.

The duo also discusses Penn State football’s addition of 4-star linebacker Kari Jackson to the 2024 recruiting class.

Looking forward, Engle and Ripchik weigh players who have potential to improve their draft stock at the 2023 NFL Combine.

