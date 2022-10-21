How will Penn State fare in the 2022 White Out against Minnesota? | The 1-0 Podcast

Penn State has a big week coming up with the 2022 White Out against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph start off by discussing the Nittany Lions’ rough loss against Michigan last week.

The duo builds off of this by discussing Drew Allar’s performance after stepping in for an injured Sean Clifford in Michigan. They discuss more about how Penn State’s program is doing this season and how it fares against Ohio and Michigan.

They finish off by previewing who they anticipate to see on the field against the Golden Gophers this Saturday, as well as give their score predictions.

WATCH MORE