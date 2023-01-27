How we make the most of a Penn State snow day | Wrap Around

t looks like the spoons under everyone’s pillows worked as Penn State held its first snow day of the year. “Wrap Around” co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer decided to make the most of the day by trekking out into the snow.

The duo spent their time on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn to participate in the snow day activities with fellow Penn State students. The day was filled with sledding, snowman making and even football.

Dyreson and Stonesifer also made sure to talk with students and discuss what they enjoyed most about the snow day and their time outdoors.

