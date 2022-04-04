How to make the most of the remaining semester and handle senioritis | Collegian Girls Podcast

In this week’s episode of the Collegian Girls Podcast, hosts Imani Williams and Violet Zung take time to catch up with one another following the midterm season.

The duo discusses their experiences handling the larger mid-semester workload and review how their classes have been going so far this semester. They build on this by also discussing how their job searches are going and provide tips on how to prepare for the post-college job search.

Finally, Williams and Zung discuss their senioritis and what has motivated them throughout this semester toward graduation.

