How to make friends in college and the benefits of having small feet | The Free Lance Advice Podcast

Filmed and edited by Carson Schultz

In the latest episode of “The Free Lance Advice Podcast,” Collegian columnists Gracie Carella and Magdalena Nygard continue to answer Penn Staters’ most pressing questions.

The episode covers a variety of topics, with questions ranging from how to make friends in college to deciding whether to have foot enlargement surgery.

The duo closes the episode by discussing a viewer’s conundrum about selling their tickets to see Taylor Swift.

To submit your own advice requests, fill out the form linked here.

Magdalena Nygard is a columnist and digital team member for The Daily Collegian. She is a senior majoring in public relations with a minor in digital media trends and analytics.