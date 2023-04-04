How to handle getting the ick and hearing back from your ex | The Free Lance Advice Podcast

“The Free Lance Advice Podcast” is here with another edition this week. Further in detail this episode, co-hosts Fernanda López and Kit Schroder share their best personal advice.

Topics range from getting the “ick” from men, to finding out how to get a date to formal, all the way to how to handle difficulties with roommates.

The duo provide their best advice based off their personal experiences and hope to provide useful insight to their viewers.

