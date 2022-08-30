 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How much longer can we expect to see Christian Veilleux as a Nittany Lion? | The 1-0 Podcast

Follow us on Twitter @1and0Pod

In the latest edition of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph dive into the details shared at James Franklin’s first press conference of the regular 2022-23 season.

The duo gave a “rapid react” to the notes made by Franklin, sharing their thoughts on the decisions made for starters in positions such as punter, middle linebacker and defensive ends. They also touch back on wide receivers and note the potential and strength of that room this year.

Engle also added his thoughts on freshman Drew Allar being named the backup quarterback for starter Sean Clifford and what that means for redshirt-freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux’s time at Penn State.

WATCH MORE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags