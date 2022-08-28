 Skip to main content
How does Penn State’s defensive line stack up against the competition? | The 1-0 Podcast

With just a few days before the Nittany Lions’ first game of the season, “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph break down Penn State’s defensive line previews for the 2022-23 season.

Engle and Ralph review the defensive pain points from last season, predict which players will be starters on the defensive line and identify players to watch heading into Thursday’s game at Purdue.

Our hosts close the episode by assessing Nick Tarburton as a possible “X-factor” this season, having potential to be a powerful pass rusher.

