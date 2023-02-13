 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How do Penn State students plan to spend their Valentine’s Day? | Wrap Around

Subscribe to the Collegian for all things Penn State

The spirit of love is in the air here in Happy Valley, and “Wrap Around” co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer follow that feeling to the HUB-Robeson Center.

The duo takes the time to talk with Penn State students about their thoughts on Valentine’s Day and how they plan to spend it.

For the singles out there, Dyreson and Stonesifer also ask students for advice on how to best spend the “Hallmark holiday” solo.

WATCH MORE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Braden Dyreson is a columnist, podcaster, and videographer for The Daily Collegian. He is a senior majoring in philosophy, classics and ancient Mediterranean studies and film. He is allegedly the winner of People magazine's 2022 "Sexist Man Alive".