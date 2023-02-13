How do Penn State students plan to spend their Valentine’s Day? | Wrap Around

The spirit of love is in the air here in Happy Valley, and “Wrap Around” co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer follow that feeling to the HUB-Robeson Center.

The duo takes the time to talk with Penn State students about their thoughts on Valentine’s Day and how they plan to spend it.

For the singles out there, Dyreson and Stonesifer also ask students for advice on how to best spend the “Hallmark holiday” solo.

