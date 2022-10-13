 Skip to main content
How do Penn State students feel about downtown State College? | Wrap Around Podcast

For the first time in Wrap Around history, co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer take to downtown State College.

The duo takes time to talk to students about their opinions on the downtown State College area, as well as has students share their favorite memories and restaurants in the local area.

Stonesifer also made note of his birthday this episode, and he celebrated on screen by eating a piece of cake during a student interview.

Braden Dyreson is a columnist and podcaster for The Daily Collegian. He is a senior majoring in philosophy and classics and ancient Mediterranean studies. He is also the alleged winner of People Magazine's 2022 "Sexiest Man Alive."