How did former Nittany Lions fare in the NFL playoffs? | Collegian Football Podcast

In this week’s episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our Seth Engle and Alexis Yoder discuss former Penn Staters’ NFL performances from this weekend, including Robbie Gould, Miles Sanders and Micah Parsons.

The duo also discusses how Parsons has been performing in his rookie season and how he has already made a name for himself in the Dallas Cowboys franchise.

Engle and Yoder finish out by discussing moves in the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff and winter workouts.

