How are students feeling about being back at school? | Wrap Around Podcast

In the season two opener of the "Wrap Around Podcast", co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer head to the HUB-Robeson Center on campus to talk with students, and stuffed animals alike, about their time back at Penn State.

The duo makes some jokes with a few students they encounter, as well as make satirical conversation with stuffed animals and plants in the HUB.

Dyreson and Stonesifer also have one-on-one conversations with several students, checking in on their semester so far.

