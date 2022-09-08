 Skip to main content
How are students feeling about being back at school? | Wrap Around Podcast

In the season two opener of the "Wrap Around Podcast", co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer head to the HUB-Robeson Center on campus to talk with students, and stuffed animals alike, about their time back at Penn State.

The duo makes some jokes with a few students they encounter, as well as make satirical conversation with stuffed animals and plants in the HUB.

Dyreson and Stonesifer also have one-on-one conversations with several students, checking in on their semester so far.

Braden Dyreson is a columnist and podcaster for The Daily Collegian. He is a senior majoring in philosophy and classics and ancient Mediterranean studies. He is also the alleged winner of People Magazine's 2022 "Sexiest Man Alive."