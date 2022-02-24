How are Penn State students spending State Patty's Day 2022? | Wrap Around Podcast

In this week’s edition of the Wrap Around Podcast, our Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer take to the streets to see what Penn State students plan to do for State Patty’s weekend 2022.

Several students express uncertainty in specific plans for the drinking-based holiday.

But overall, students joke about their thoughts on the weekend and the “silliness” of a college holiday based on the premise of getting “sloshed.”

