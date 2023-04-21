 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Having other students rate our ‘fits | Wrap Around

Filmed and edited by Danny Mussett

In honor of fashion week at Penn State, according to “Wrap Around” co-host Nick Stonesifer, he and Braden Dyreson take to their typical domain in the HUB-Robeson Center to ask other students about their sense of fashion.

Using scales of wide variety, the podcast duo ask their fellow students to rate their personal outfits, as well as the outfits worn by Dyreson and Stonesifer.

The co-hosts didn’t see high ratings for their schoolday attire, but they were able to grab the attention of several other students with higher ratings for their fashion sense.

WATCH MORE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Braden Dyreson is a columnist, podcaster, and videographer for The Daily Collegian. He is a senior majoring in philosophy, classics and ancient Mediterranean studies and film. He is allegedly the winner of People magazine's 2022 "Sexist Man Alive".