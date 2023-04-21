Having other students rate our ‘fits | Wrap Around

In honor of fashion week at Penn State, according to “Wrap Around” co-host Nick Stonesifer, he and Braden Dyreson take to their typical domain in the HUB-Robeson Center to ask other students about their sense of fashion.

Using scales of wide variety, the podcast duo ask their fellow students to rate their personal outfits, as well as the outfits worn by Dyreson and Stonesifer.

The co-hosts didn’t see high ratings for their schoolday attire, but they were able to grab the attention of several other students with higher ratings for their fashion sense.

