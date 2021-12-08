In this week’s episode of the Wrap Around, co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer start off by discussing men’s basketball’s slow start to the season and their expectations for the remainder of the season.

The duo also discusses Yung Gravy’s recent performance at the HUB-Robeson Center, sponsored by SPA.

They also comment on Penn State’s renewed indoor mask mandate for the spring semester.

WATCH MORE