In this episode of Sports Speak, co-hosts Jared Smith and Alexis Yoder are joined by Collegian women’s volleyball reporter Kailee Warner.

The three discuss Penn State women’s volleyball and how the team is looking ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

The Nittany Lions earned the No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament and were most recently ranked No. 12 in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

MORE PODCASTS