Evaluating Penn State men’s basketball’s offseason additions | Collegian Sports Speak Podcast

  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast returns this week with a new episode. Co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

This week, the two debate who Penn State men’s soccer biggest challengers will be in the Big Ten. They also discuss Penn State men’s basketball’s offseason additions ahead of Micah Shrewsberry’s inaugural season as head coach.

They also play a game where they assign professions to Penn State coaches if they had to work another job.

