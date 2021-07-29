Early season preview of Penn State football’s 2021 schedule | Collegian Football Podcast

In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our Justin Morganstein and Alexis Yoder gave their early season rundown of Penn State’s 2021 schedule.
The duo also reflected on Lonnie White Jr. choosing to turn pro with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penn State’s recent recruiting success before previewing the offensive and defensive line ahead of the 2021 season.
