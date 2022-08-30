Drew Allar is Penn State's backup quarterback. What does that mean for the Nittany Lions? | The 1-0 Podcast

In the latest edition of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph dive into the details shared at James Franklin’s first press conference of the regular 2022-23 season.

The duo gave a “rapid react” to the notes made by Franklin, sharing their thoughts on the decisions made for starters in positions such as punter, middle linebacker and defensive ends. They also touch back on wide receivers and note the potential and strength of that room this year.

Engle also added his thoughts on freshman Drew Allar being named the backup quarterback for starter Sean Clifford and what that means for redshirt-freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux’s time at Penn State.

