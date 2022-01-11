 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Does Brady Berge’s return make Penn State wrestling a national title favorite? | Sports Speak Podcast

  • Comments

This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two share their favorite headlines from the past week before breaking down Penn State wrestling and the team’s chances of winning a national championship.

The duo wraps up the episode by giving a letter grade to the start of Micah Shrewsberry’s first season as the head coach of Penn State men’s basketball.

WATCH MORE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags