Does Brady Berge’s return make Penn State wrestling a national title favorite? | Sports Speak Podcast

This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two share their favorite headlines from the past week before breaking down Penn State wrestling and the team’s chances of winning a national championship.

The duo wraps up the episode by giving a letter grade to the start of Micah Shrewsberry’s first season as the head coach of Penn State men’s basketball.

