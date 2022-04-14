 Skip to main content
Dear Katie Feeney, please come on our podcast | Wrap Around Podcast

  • Comments

In this week's episode of the Wrap Around Podcast, Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer sit down and make their pitch to officiate your wedding after learning that some students are ordained ministers.

They then react to the recent news that TikTok influencer Katie Feeney will serve as a social media correspondent for the Washington Commanders.

The duo then finish off the episode with a discussion about their very literal interpretation of student farms on campus.

