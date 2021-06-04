Chatting with ex-Penn State linebacker Tamba Hali | Collegian Football Podcast

In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our Justin Morganstein and Alexis Yoder are joined by former Penn State football linebacker and six-time Pro Bowler Tamba Hali.

Hali recently signed a one-day contract with the Kansas City Chiefs to officially retire.

The former No. 20 overall pick last appeared in 2017 after playing 12 seasons in Kansas City, where he had 596 total tackles to go along with 89.5 sacks as both a defensive end and outside linebacker.

The trio discuss Hali’s experience at Penn State, playing for Joe Paterno and Andy Reid, and his famous play, “the fumble.”

