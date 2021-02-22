Catching up with ex-Penn State football wide receiver Juwan Johnson | Collegian Football Podcast

In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick are joined by special guest Juwan Johnson.

Johnson is currently a member of the New Orleans Saints and previously spent four seasons at Penn State before transferring to Oregon for his final year of college football.

The three talk about Johnson’s favorite memories from his playing days at Happy Valley, his time in the NFL and his TikTok fame with his wife.

