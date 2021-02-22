You are the owner of this article.
Catching up with ex-Penn State football wide receiver Juwan Johnson | Collegian Football Podcast

Collegian Football Podcast | 2.22.21

In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick are joined by special guest Juwan Johnson.

Johnson is currently a member of the New Orleans Saints and previously spent four seasons at Penn State before transferring to Oregon for his final year of college football.

The three talk about Johnson’s favorite memories from his playing days at Happy Valley, his time in the NFL and his TikTok fame with his wife.

Evan Patrick is a football and basketball reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a senior studying digital and print journalism with minors in business and liberal arts and labor employment relations.