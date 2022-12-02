Can we expect Penn State to be in this year’s Rose Bowl? | The 1-0 Podcast

Penn State’s regular season has officially come to a close, and there’s plenty of updates in the college football realm.

“The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph start off by discussing the College Football Playoff’s 12-team expansion for the 2024 season and what that will mean for the Nittany Lions.

The duo also go into detail as to why they believe Penn State may be picked for the Rose Bowl over Ohio State and who people can expect to see on the field in that potential game.

Finally, Engle and Ralph analyze who they believe will return to Beaver Stadium next year and how that will further set this program up for success.

