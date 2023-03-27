Can we cook an edible Italian pasta dinner for 5? | It’s Not That Deep

In this episode of “It’s Not That Deep,” co-hosts Olivia Estright and Phoebe Cykosky are on a mission to cook a meal for a panel of three judges (The Daily Collegian staffers and friends).

The two decide to make a pesto pasta dish with a side of artisan-style bread. In the cooking process, Cykosky overcomes her fear of touching raw chicken, and Estright nearly burns the bread.

Food critic and “It’s Not That Deep” producer Alex Osman describes the final dish as “serviceable.”

