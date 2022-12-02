 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Can Penn State be expected to win this year’s World Cup? | Wrap Around Podcast

Video by Nick Eickhoff

With the United States continuing to advance to the Round of 16 in the World Cup, the “Wrap Around Podcast” co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer take a comedic approach to the world soccer tournament.

The duo takes the time to go around the HUB-Robeson Center on Penn State’s campus to hear students’ thoughts on Penn State’s capabilities in this international “football” contest. Their questions left students both amused and confused.

Dyreson and Stonesifer also take time to have a little fun by both kicking a soccer ball with students and hearing about their thoughts on the international event.

WATCH MORE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Braden Dyreson is a columnist and podcaster for The Daily Collegian. He is a senior majoring in philosophy and classics and ancient Mediterranean studies. He is also the alleged winner of People Magazine's 2022 "Sexiest Man Alive."