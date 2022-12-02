Can Penn State be expected to win this year’s World Cup? | Wrap Around Podcast

With the United States continuing to advance to the Round of 16 in the World Cup, the “Wrap Around Podcast” co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer take a comedic approach to the world soccer tournament.

The duo takes the time to go around the HUB-Robeson Center on Penn State’s campus to hear students’ thoughts on Penn State’s capabilities in this international “football” contest. Their questions left students both amused and confused.

Dyreson and Stonesifer also take time to have a little fun by both kicking a soccer ball with students and hearing about their thoughts on the international event.

WATCH MORE