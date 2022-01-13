Can Chickie’s and Pete’s rival the chicken basket? | Wrap Around Podcast

In this week’s episode of the Wrap Around Podcast, co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer start off by discussing the opening of Chickie’s and Pete’s in the Bryce Jordan Center and their familiarity with the Philadelphia-based sports bar and crab house.

The duo also discusses “sylly” week and whether or not they think it’s worse than the week before break.

They also comment on the bitter cold that comes with a State College winter and how they like to handle the freezing weather.

