Breaking down Penn State football’s 2023 schedule | The 1-0 Podcast

  • Zach Allen & Seth Engle | The Daily Collegian

"The 1-0 Podcast" returns for its first episode of the summer as hosts Seth Engle and Zach Allen review recent Penn State football news.

They begin by talking about Penn State’s schedule and how the Nittany Lions will be affected by the move of their final game of the regular season against Michigan State to Black Friday, as well as the decision to play Iowa in the White Out game over West Virginia or Michigan.

The duo also discusses Penn State’s recent recruiting successes due to NIL and staff growth and breaks down recent quarterback commit Ethan Grunkemeyer’s performance.

