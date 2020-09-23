Collegian Football Podcast 1080x1920
Graphic by Kaleigh Quinnan

In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Benjamin Ferree and Evan Patrick discuss the latest news surrounding the Big Ten’s decision to play football this fall.

The two open the episode by discussing what changed to allow the conference to vote to play and reverse its previous decision from Aug. 11. The two then preview Penn State’s schedule and highlight the biggest games including Ohio State on Oct. 31.

The pair then concludes the episode by discussing the potential of Micah Parsons opting back in and playing for the Nittany Lions this fall.

