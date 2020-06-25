This episode is a satire which the hosts are giving bad advice to incoming freshmen. In this week's episode of We Are… Trying Our Best, James and Braden try to to give good advice to freshmen, discuss hypothetical creamery flavors and search for the Joe PA statue.
PODCAST: We Are... Trying Our Best Episode 4: Advice for incoming freshmen
Latest Tweets
Latest Daily Collegian
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Pick up! Take out!
Order from local restaurants here.
We can list the ordering and take out for your restaurant here.
Click here to send us your information.
McLanahan’s
Penn State Room: (814) 238-2252
College Ave. store open 9:00am until 9:00pm daily
Groceries, Health and Beauty, Apparel +Take out Deli Made to Order
Downtown Market: (814) 861-3530
Allen Street is open:
- 9:00am until 9:00pm Sun.
- 8:00am until 9:00pm Mon. - Wed.
- 8:00am until 10:00pm Thu.
- 8:00am until 11:00pm Fri.
- 9:00am until 11:00pm Sat.
Groceries, Health and Beauty + Take out Deli, Beer and Wine
Grocery Delivery available 8:00am until 8:00pm
- PODCAST: We Are... Trying Our Best Episode 4: Advice for incoming freshmen
- PODCAST: A conversation with Michael Mauti about Penn State's 2012 season, the NFL and his life after football
- PODCAST: We Are...Trying Our Best Episode 3: Are we excited to return to Penn State?
- PODCAST: We Are...Trying our Best: The alternate timeline semester
Featured Photo
Tierra Williams speaks with her son during a protest organized by the 3/20 Coalition on Sunday, June 7, 2020 on South Atherton Street. The protest was one of many across the country following the death of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.