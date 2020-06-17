We Are... Trying Our Best Graphic
Graphic by Jessica Cook

 

In this week's episode of "We Are...Trying Our Best," James and Braden talks about what they are and are not excited for returning to Penn State. Penn State recently announced on-campus work and learning will resume for fall 2020. James and Braden discuss about syllabus week, the HUB, incoming freshmen and more.

