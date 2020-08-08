In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick discuss the latest news regarding the status of the college football season.

The episode opens with the pair discussing the Big Ten's new schedule, before discussing Penn State's decision to have no fans in attendance at games this fall.

Ferree and Patrick then discuss players' decisions to opt out of the upcoming season and the unity groups that have been formed by athletes due to health and safety concerns regarding playing football this fall.

