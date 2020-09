In this episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick rewatch the 2010 meeting between Penn State and Northwestern, better known as Joe Paterno’s 400th victory.

The pair discusses the game, including a big performance from Matt McGloin and a pair of Penn State running backs.

The two then conclude the episode by discussing the legacy of the game and how Penn State closed out the 2010 season.

MORE FOOTBALL PODCASTS