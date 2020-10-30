Penn State vs Ohio State, Wade (38)
Safety Lamont Wade (38) reacts after a penalty call on Penn State during the game against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. No. 2 Ohio State defeated No. 8 Penn State 28-17.

 Aabha Vora

In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick preview Penn State football's upcoming matchup against Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions come into the game with an 0-1 record after being upset by Indiana in the opening week.

Ohio State will enter a fanless Beaver Stadium with a 1-0 record after beating Nebraska in Week 1.

The pair discusses the game from all three phases and what Penn State will have to do in order to pull off the upset.

